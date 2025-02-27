Kernex Microsystems wins work order of Rs 325 cr from South Eastern Railways

Kernex Microsystems announced that South Eastern Railways, Kolkata has issued a letter of Acceptance (LOA) to KERNEX-MRT consortium for the project viz, Supply, Installation, Testing &Commissioning of Kavach on GO & GO routes (688RKM) including associated works on section of Kharagpur & Chakradharpur division of South Eastern Railway. The accepted bid project cost for the project is Rs 325.33 crore.

