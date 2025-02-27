Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Kernex Microsystems wins work order of Rs 325 cr from South Eastern Railways

Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
Kernex Microsystems announced that South Eastern Railways, Kolkata has issued a letter of Acceptance (LOA) to KERNEX-MRT consortium for the project viz, Supply, Installation, Testing &Commissioning of Kavach on GO & GO routes (688RKM) including associated works on section of Kharagpur & Chakradharpur division of South Eastern Railway. The accepted bid project cost for the project is Rs 325.33 crore.

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

