Rail Vikas Nigam wins Rs 135 cr work order from Central Railway

Rail Vikas Nigam has received Letter of Acceptance from Central Railway for Design, Supply, Erection, Testing & Commissioning of 132/55 KV Traction Substation, Sectioning post (SPs) and Sub sectioning post (SSPs) in 2 x 25 KV Traction System (Scott Connected Transformer) of Bhusaval - Khandwa Sections of Central Railway, to meet 3000 MT loading target on EPC mode. The value of the order is Rs 135.66 crore.

