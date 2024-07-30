Balu Forge Industries consolidated net profit rises 104.98% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 56.00% to Rs 175.31 croreNet profit of Balu Forge Industries rose 104.98% to Rs 34.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 56.00% to Rs 175.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 112.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales175.31112.38 56 OPM %24.6419.48 -PBDT42.7119.52 119 PBT41.9119.07 120 NP34.1716.67 105
