Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gayatri Highways reports consolidated net loss of Rs 74.93 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Gayatri Highways reports consolidated net loss of Rs 74.93 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 4:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 833.33% to Rs 1.68 crore

Net Loss of Gayatri Highways reported to Rs 74.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 89.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 833.33% to Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.680.18 833 OPM %64.88-44.44 -PBDT-2.09-4.71 56 PBT-2.11-4.73 55 NP-74.93-89.74 17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 4: IND vs IRE Hockey at 4:45 PM; Manu & Sarabjot win Bronze

'India is fastest growing market globally': Samsung CEO during India visit

Who's Hyun Shik Park, Ola Electric's top earner, eclipsing Bhavish Aggarwal

Force Motors Q1 results: Net profit jumps 69% to Rs 116 cr on high demand

Indian Oil Q1FY25 results: PAT plunges 81% to Rs 2,643 cr on low margins

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story