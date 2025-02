BAMPSL Securities standalone net profit rises 585.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 629.67% to Rs 6.64 crore

Net profit of BAMPSL Securities rose 585.71% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 629.67% to Rs 6.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.6.640.9119.13-3.301.270.161.270.160.960.14

