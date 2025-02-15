Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Tirupati Fin-Lease reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 9:18 AM IST
Sales rise 566.67% to Rs 0.40 crore

Net loss of Tirupati Fin-Lease reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 566.67% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.400.06 567 OPM %-45.00-83.33 -PBDT-0.130.27 PL PBT-0.130.27 PL NP-0.130.27 PL

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

