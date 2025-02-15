Tirupati Fin-Lease reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 566.67% to Rs 0.40 crore

Net loss of Tirupati Fin-Lease reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 566.67% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.0.400.06-45.00-83.33-0.130.27-0.130.27-0.130.27

