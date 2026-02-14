Shrydus Industries consolidated net profit declines 99.19% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 99.43% to Rs 0.20 crore

Net profit of Shrydus Industries declined 99.19% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 99.43% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 35.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

