Shrydus Industries consolidated net profit declines 99.19% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:35 AM IST
Sales decline 99.43% to Rs 0.20 crore

Net profit of Shrydus Industries declined 99.19% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 99.43% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 35.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.2035.29 -99 OPM %25.0021.14 -PBDT0.067.46 -99 PBT0.067.45 -99 NP0.067.45 -99

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:35 AM IST

