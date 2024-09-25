Bandhan Bank declines after chief audit executive Ravi Lahoti resigns

Bandhan Bank slipped 2.24% after the private lender informed that chief audit executive of the bank Ravi Lahoti has tendered his resignation from the services of the bank in order to pursue alternate opportunities.

Lahoti would continue with the bank for a short period and his last working day would be 21 December 2024.

Bandhan Bank operates as a commercial bank. The Banks distribution network spans nearly 6,300 outlets. The Bank added 8 lakh customers, during the quarter and current customers stand at 3.44 crore customers. The Bank currently has more than 77,500 employees.