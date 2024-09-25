Airtel launches India's first network-based, AI-powered spam detection solution

Bharti Airtel launched India's first network-based, AI-powered spam detection solution that will significantly solve the issue of spam calls and messages for its customers.

A first-of-its-kind solution by a telecom service provider in the country, the tool will alert customers in real-time to all suspected spam calls and SMSes. The solution is free of cost and will get auto-activated for all Airtel customers without them having to raise a service request or download an app.

Developed in-house by Airtel's data scientists, the AI-powered solution uses a proprietary algorithm to identify and classify calls and SMSes as "Suspected SPAM". The network powered by state-of-the-art AI algorithm analyses various parameters such as the caller or sender's usage patterns, call/SMS frequency, call duration amongst several others, on a real time basis. By crossreferencing this information against known spam patterns, the system flags suspected spam calls and SMSes accurately.

