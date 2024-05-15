Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bandhan Bank Ltd spurts 0.82%, rises for fifth straight session

Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Bandhan Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 190.1, up 0.82% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 22.19% in last one year as compared to a 21.43% spurt in NIFTY and a 8.51% spurt in the Nifty Bank.

Bandhan Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 190.1, up 0.82% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 22204.5. The Sensex is at 72976.09, down 0.18%. Bandhan Bank Ltd has risen around 9.35% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bandhan Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 47859.45, down 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 52.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 112.92 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 190.85, up 0.63% on the day. Bandhan Bank Ltd is down 22.19% in last one year as compared to a 21.43% spurt in NIFTY and a 8.51% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 10.19 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: May 15 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

