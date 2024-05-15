Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KLM Axiva Finvest standalone net profit rises 176.70% in the March 2024 quarter

KLM Axiva Finvest standalone net profit rises 176.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 9.11% to Rs 81.47 crore

Net profit of KLM Axiva Finvest rose 176.70% to Rs 11.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.11% to Rs 81.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 74.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.64% to Rs 23.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.97% to Rs 305.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 275.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales81.4774.67 9 305.62275.40 11 OPM %59.7955.81 -60.0763.76 - PBDT15.007.33 105 39.1135.58 10 PBT14.344.38 227 30.1824.63 23 NP11.404.12 177 23.0318.33 26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

KLM Axiva Finvest standalone net profit rises 37.54% in the December 2023 quarter

KLM Axiva Finvest Opens New Headquarters at Kochi

Nayanthara named brand ambassador for KLM Axiva Finvest's expansion

BFL Asset Finvest standalone net profit rises 475.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Apollo Finvest (India) standalone net profit rises 1.21% in the December 2023 quarter

Sensex down 113 pts; FMCG shares decline

Paradeep Phosphates consolidated net profit rises 115.43% in the March 2024 quarter

Power Finance Corporation consolidated net profit rises 20.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Nirlon standalone net profit rises 2.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Nureca reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.15 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 15 2024 | 12:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story