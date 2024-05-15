Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paradeep Phosphates consolidated net profit rises 115.43% in the March 2024 quarter

Paradeep Phosphates consolidated net profit rises 115.43% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Sales decline 38.45% to Rs 2242.74 crore

Net profit of Paradeep Phosphates rose 115.43% to Rs 21.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 38.45% to Rs 2242.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3643.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 67.15% to Rs 99.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 304.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.23% to Rs 11575.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13340.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2242.743643.94 -38 11575.1213340.72 -13 OPM %6.602.49 -5.606.00 - PBDT84.0581.04 4 351.50601.32 -42 PBT26.2430.57 -14 140.83426.17 -67 NP21.509.98 115 99.91304.18 -67

First Published: May 15 2024 | 12:36 PM IST

