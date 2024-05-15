Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Granules India consolidated net profit rises 8.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Granules India consolidated net profit rises 8.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Sales decline 1.65% to Rs 1175.78 crore

Net profit of Granules India rose 8.39% to Rs 129.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 119.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.65% to Rs 1175.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1195.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.54% to Rs 405.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 516.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.12% to Rs 4506.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4511.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1175.781195.50 -2 4506.374511.92 0 OPM %21.7519.08 -18.9920.25 - PBDT228.82212.69 8 754.56871.67 -13 PBT175.64163.99 7 547.23687.17 -20 NP129.65119.61 8 405.31516.60 -22

First Published: May 15 2024 | 12:59 PM IST

