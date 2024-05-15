Granules India consolidated net profit rises 8.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.65% to Rs 1175.78 crore

Net profit of Granules India rose 8.39% to Rs 129.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 119.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.65% to Rs 1175.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1195.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.54% to Rs 405.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 516.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.12% to Rs 4506.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4511.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

1175.781195.504506.374511.9221.7519.0818.9920.25228.82212.69754.56871.67175.64163.99547.23687.17129.65119.61405.31516.60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News