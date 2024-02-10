Bandhan Bank Q3 PAT Soars to Rs 733 cr; NIM at 7.2%

The Kolkata-based private lender reported a net profit of Rs 732.72 crore in Q3 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 290.57 crore recorded in Q3 FY23.

Total income increased 7.6% to Rs 5,210.60 crore in the third quarter of FY24 from Rs 4,840.94 crore posted in Q3 FY23.

Net interest income (NII) grew by 21% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,525 crore in Q3 FY24. Net interest margin (NIM) improved to 7.2% in Q3 FY24 as compared to 6.5% reported in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Operating profit fell 13.9% to Rs 1,655.31 crore in Q3 FY24 as against Rs 1,922.18 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Provision (other than taxes) aggregated to Rs 684.01 crore, registering de-growth of 55.6% YoY.

On the asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 8,135.54 crore as on 31 December 2023 as against Rs 6,964.76 crore as on 31 December 2022.

The ratio of gross NPAs to gross advances was at 7.02% as on 31 December 2023 as compared to 7.15% as on 31 December 2022.

The ratio of net NPA to net advances stood at 2.21% as on 31 December 2023 as agaisnt 1.86% as on 31 December 2022.

During Q3 FY24, total deposits stood at Rs 1.17 lakh crore, growing by 14.8% YoY. CASA to total deposit ratio was at 36.1% in Q3 FY24 as against 36.4% in Q3 FY23.

Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) was at 19.8% in Q3 FY24 as compared with 20.6% recorded in the same period last year.

The bank's return on assets (ROA) & return on equity (ROE) for Q3 FY24 stood at 1.9% and 14% respectively.

Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, managing director and CEO of Bandhan Bank, said, The growth in this quarter across various segments of business is very encouraging. The bank has demonstrated stability across various key performance indicators despite a tough operating environment.

With the recent CBS migration and the new talent in the Banks leadership, I am confident that we will continue the growth momentum."

Bandhan Bank operates as a commercial bank. The banking outlets as on 31 December 2023, stood at more than 6,250. The network consists of 1,647 branches, and 4,598 banking units.

The scrip rose 0.96% to settle at Rs 216.25 on Friday on the BSE.

