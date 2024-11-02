Bandhan Bank's Partha Sengupta takes charge as MD & CEO

Bandhan Bank said that Partha Pratim Sengupta has taken charge as managing director & chief executive officer (CEO) with effect from 1 November 2024.

Ratan Kumar Kesh, who was presiding as the interim MD & CEO of Bandhan Bank since 10 July 2024, will resume his role as the executive director and chief operating officer, with the joining of Sengupta.

Sengupta has successfully led large businesses with a proven expertise in various domains including business, credit, and technology. He is a seasoned banking professional with nearly 40 years of experience, has led large-scale operations across diverse geographies. From 2020 to 2022, he was the MD & CEO of Indian Overseas Bank, where he successfully transformed the business across various verticals. He has spent over three decades in key roles at the State Bank of India, including being the DMD & chief credit officer. He has also held non-executive director roles with entities like YES Bank, ARCIL, Universal Sompo, and Unity Small Finance Bank.

Anup Kumar Sinha, chairman, Bandhan Bank, said, We are delighted to welcome Partha Pratim Sengupta as the managing director & CEO of Bandhan Bank. His proven track record in the industry will be instrumental in steering Bandhan Bank into its next phase of growthBandhan 2.0. His expertise will guide the Bank in strengthening its market position across the country and truly be a Bank for all.

Partha Pratim Sengupta, MD & CEO of Bandhan Bank, said, I am honoured to join the Bandhan Bank family. My focus will be on advancing customer-centric solutions, strengthening the business, and fostering innovation to make financial services inclusive and sustainable. The team at Bandhan Bank has done a stellar job over the years and I look forward to working with them to drive growth and deliver value for all stakeholders.

Bandhan Bank operates as a commercial bank. The banks distribution network spans nearly 6,300 outlets. The bank added 7 lakh customers, during the quarter and current customers stand at over 3.50 crore customers. The bank currently has nearly 80,000 employees.

The counter rose 0.77% to end at Rs 183.65 on 1 November 2024.

