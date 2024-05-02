Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bank credit to industry grows by 8.5% annually in March: RBI

Bank credit to industry grows by 8.5% annually in March: RBI

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 11:06 AM IST
Bank credit to industry grew by 8.5 per cent annually in March while there was moderation in the personal loans segment, as per Reserve Bank data released on Tuesday. The growth in credit to industry and personal loans segment in March 2023 was 5.6 per cent and 21 per cent, respectively. "Among major industries, growth in credit (year-on-year) to 'chemicals and chemical products', 'food processing', and 'infrastructure' accelerated in March 2024 as compared with the corresponding month of the previous year, while that to 'basic metal and metal products' moderated," the RBI said. Credit growth to services sector improved to 20.2 per cent annually in March 2024 from 19.6 per cent a year ago.

First Published: May 02 2024 | 10:55 AM IST

