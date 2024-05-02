Home / Markets / Capital Market News / FMCG stocks edge higher

FMCG stocks edge higher

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
FMCG stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index increasing 94.05 points or 0.48% at 19706.04 at 09:34 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Vadilal Industries Ltd (up 6.41%), Gokul Agro Resources Ltd (up 3.28%),Varun Beverages Ltd (up 2.8%),Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd (up 2.58%),Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (up 2.56%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Godrej Agrovet Ltd (up 2.07%), Tilaknagar Industries Ltd (up 1.62%), Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd (up 1.42%), Gillette India Ltd (up 1.41%), and Avanti Feeds Ltd (up 1.38%).

On the other hand, Patanjali Foods Ltd (down 3.07%), BCL Industries Ltd (down 2.24%), and S H Kelkar & Company Ltd (down 1.46%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 156.28 or 0.21% at 74639.06.

The Nifty 50 index was up 27.65 points or 0.12% at 22632.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 106.76 points or 0.23% at 47422.69.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 67.7 points or 0.48% at 14307.07.

On BSE,1878 shares were trading in green, 1111 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.

First Published: May 02 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

