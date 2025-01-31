Bank of Baroda consolidated net profit rises 8.88% in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Total Operating Income rise 8.42% to Rs 32569.84 crore

Net profit of Bank of Baroda rose 8.88% to Rs 5213.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4788.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 8.42% to Rs 32569.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 30041.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income32569.8430041.75 8 OPM %67.2964.86 -PBDT6934.836526.23 6 PBT6934.836526.23 6 NP5213.724788.52 9

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

