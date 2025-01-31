Bank of Baroda consolidated net profit rises 8.88% in the December 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 8.42% to Rs 32569.84 crore

Net profit of Bank of Baroda rose 8.88% to Rs 5213.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4788.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 8.42% to Rs 32569.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 30041.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.32569.8430041.7567.2964.866934.836526.236934.836526.235213.724788.52

