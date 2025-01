Sarla Performance Fibers consolidated net profit rises 61.48% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.05% to Rs 102.08 crore

Net profit of Sarla Performance Fibers rose 61.48% to Rs 13.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 8.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 6.05% to Rs 102.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 96.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

