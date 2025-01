Larsen & Toubro consolidated net profit rises 13.96% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.31% to Rs 64667.78 crore

Net profit of Larsen & Toubro rose 13.96% to Rs 3358.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2947.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 17.31% to Rs 64667.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 55127.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.64667.7855127.8212.2113.066380.035692.585333.034771.833358.842947.36

