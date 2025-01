Medinova Diagnostic Services consolidated net profit declines 5.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.86% to Rs 2.25 crore

Net profit of Medinova Diagnostic Services declined 5.00% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 5.86% to Rs 2.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.2.252.3928.8925.100.560.480.520.450.380.40

