Shree Cement consolidated net profit declines 72.45% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Shree Cement declined 72.45% to Rs 193.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 701.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 11.95% to Rs 4572.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5193.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.4572.685193.4721.1024.341023.821356.50224.71912.64193.40701.89

