Bank of India up for third straight session

Bank of India is quoting at Rs 135.72, up 4.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 36.77% in last one year as compared to a 6.88% jump in NIFTY and a 22.99% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has gained around 6.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7853.3, up 0.7% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 242.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 97.13 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 135.94, up 4.37% on the day.