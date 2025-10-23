Bank of India up for third straight session

Bank of India is quoting at Rs 135.72, up 4.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 36.77% in last one year as compared to a 6.88% jump in NIFTY and a 22.99% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.
Bank of India is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 135.72, up 4.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.81% on the day, quoting at 26078.15. The Sensex is at 85221.98, up 0.94%. Bank of India has gained around 12.17% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has gained around 6.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7853.3, up 0.7% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 242.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 97.13 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 135.94, up 4.37% on the day. Bank of India is up 36.77% in last one year as compared to a 6.88% jump in NIFTY and a 22.99% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.
The PE of the stock is 5.96 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
