Wipro Ltd up for third straight session

Wipro Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 246.5, up 2.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.81% on the day, quoting at 26078.15. The Sensex is at 85221.98, up 0.94%. Wipro Ltd has risen around 0.78% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Wipro Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35299.75, up 3.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 123.46 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 102 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 246.9, up 2.55% on the day. Wipro Ltd is down 9.86% in last one year as compared to a 6.88% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.61% spurt in the Nifty IT index. The PE of the stock is 21.01 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.