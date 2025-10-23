Bajaj Finserv Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Bajaj Finserv Ltd is quoting at Rs 2194.5, up 1.17% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 25.97% in last one year as compared to a 6.88% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.3% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finserv Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27536.85, up 0.75% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.04 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2186.6, up 0.59% on the day. Bajaj Finserv Ltd is up 25.97% in last one year as compared to a 6.88% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.3% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.