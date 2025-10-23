Infosys Ltd spurts 4.73%, up for third straight session

Infosys Ltd is quoting at Rs 1542, up 4.73% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 17.25% in last one year as compared to a 6.88% gain in NIFTY and a 13.61% gain in the Nifty IT index.

Infosys Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1542, up 4.73% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.81% on the day, quoting at 26078.15. The Sensex is at 85221.98, up 0.94%. Infosys Ltd has added around 3.17% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Infosys Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35299.75, up 3.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 137.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 69.45 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1525, up 5.13% on the day. Infosys Ltd is down 17.25% in last one year as compared to a 6.88% gain in NIFTY and a 13.61% gain in the Nifty IT index. The PE of the stock is 22.8 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.