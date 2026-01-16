Bank of Maharashtra soars 0.74%, up for fifth straight session

Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 66.39, up 0.74% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 29.19% in last one year as compared to a 11.02% spurt in NIFTY and a 42.99% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank.

