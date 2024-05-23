Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bank of Maharashtra spurts 2.66%, rises for fifth straight session

Bank of Maharashtra spurts 2.66%, rises for fifth straight session

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 69.35, up 2.66% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 136.29% in last one year as compared to a 24.86% jump in NIFTY and a 85.29% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Bank of Maharashtra is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 69.35, up 2.66% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.03% on the day, quoting at 22830.7. The Sensex is at 74989.21, up 1.03%. Bank of Maharashtra has gained around 8.36% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of Maharashtra is a constituent, has gained around 3.56% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7240.3, up 2.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 249.48 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 294.84 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 11.79 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: May 23 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

