Geekay Wires standalone net profit declines 20.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Sales decline 4.70% to Rs 98.71 crore

Net profit of Geekay Wires declined 20.72% to Rs 9.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.70% to Rs 98.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 103.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 57.72% to Rs 38.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.06% to Rs 411.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 399.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales98.71103.58 -5 411.55399.33 3 OPM %7.3514.95 -8.866.81 - PBDT15.8018.84 -16 60.2141.79 44 PBT14.2917.72 -19 54.8137.71 45 NP9.8712.45 -21 38.5324.43 58

First Published: May 23 2024 | 12:46 PM IST

