Bank of Maharashtra spurts 3%, gains for third straight session

Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 61.75, up 3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 127.86% in last one year as compared to a 21.22% spurt in NIFTY and a 83.52% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of Maharashtra is up for a third straight session in a row. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 21863.25. The Sensex is at 71855.64, up 0.05%. Bank of Maharashtra has risen around 23.5% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of Maharashtra is a constituent, has risen around 19.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6934.15, up 2.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 474.48 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 808.06 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 11.56 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

