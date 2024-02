Bannari Amman Sugars standalone net profit rises 66.63% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 17.61% to Rs 768.17 crore

Net profit of Bannari Amman Sugars rose 66.63% to Rs 68.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 40.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 17.61% to Rs 768.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 932.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.768.17932.3615.5510.49114.1586.4799.7467.6868.0740.85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel