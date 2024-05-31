Barak Valley Cements reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.17 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.04% to Rs 68.59 crore

Net loss of Barak Valley Cements reported to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.04% to Rs 68.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 60.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.89% to Rs 7.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.17% to Rs 234.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 182.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

