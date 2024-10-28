Barometers extend gains; FMCG stocks in demand

The frontline indices extended gains in morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,350 level. FMCG shares edged higher for the second consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 786.95 points or 0.99% to 80,189.24. The Nifty 50 index added 187.55 points or 0.78% to 24,368.35.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index gained 0.35% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.24%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,011 shares rose and 1,636 shares fell. A total of 189 shares were unchanged.

New Listing:

Shares of Waaree Energies were currently trading at Rs 2,325.25 at 10:13 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 54.71% as compared with the issue price of Rs 1,503.

The scrip was listed at Rs 2,550, exhibiting a premium of 69.66% to the issue price. So far, the stock has hit a high of 2,600 and a low of 2294.55. On the BSE, over 13.77 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Shares of Deepak Builders & Engineers India were currently trading at Rs 171.20 at 10:21 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 15.67% as compared with the issue price of Rs 203.

The scrip was listed at Rs 198.50, exhibiting a discount of 2.22% to the issue price. So far, the stock has hit a high of 198.85 and a low of 170.90. On the BSE, over 2.89 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty FMCG index rose 0.67% to 59,303.65. The index advanced 1.55% in two consecutive trading sessions.

Balrampur Chini Mills (up 1.93%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) (up 1.34%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.23%), Dabur India (up 1.09%),x Radico Khaitan (up 1.07%) and Britannia Industries (up 0.91%), Nestle India (up 0.6%) advanced.

On the other hand, United Breweries (down 2.51%), Marico (down 2.12%) and Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care (down 1.87%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Power Mech Projects declined 0.52%. The company has incorporated a new step down subsidiary on 24 October 2024, named P M T S Technology L.L.C in Dubai.

Kewal Kiran Clothing (KKCL) jumped 4.97% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 36.23% to Rs 67.65 crore on 17.43% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 308.23 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

OM Infra shed 0.90%. The company announced that it has won a significant new hydro-mechanical (HM) works order valued at Rs 410 crore from the Chenab Valley Power Projects, Jammu and Kashmir.

