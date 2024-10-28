Waaree Energies makes strong debut

Shares of Waaree Energies were currently trading at Rs 2,325.25 at 10:13 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 54.71% as compared with the issue price of Rs 1,503.

The scrip was listed at Rs 2,550, exhibiting a premium of 69.66% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 2,600 and a low of 2294.55. On the BSE, over 13.77 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Waaree Energies was subscribed 76.34 times. The issue opened for bidding on 21 October 2024 and it closed on 23 October 2024. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 1,427 to 1,503 per share.

The IPO comprised offer for sale (OFS) of 48,00,000 equity shares and fresh issue of equity shares, aggregating to Rs 3600 crore. Of the OFS, sales by the promoter shareholders constitute 4350000 equity shares [all by Waaree Sustainable Finance] and balance by Investor selling shareholders [450000 equity share by Chandurkar Investments]. On post issue expanded equity Chandurkar Investments will hold 0% stake.

Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, about Rs 2,775 crore will be used to part finance the cost of establishing the 6GW of Ingot Wafer, Solar Cell and Solar PV Module manufacturing facility in Odisha by way of an investment in Sangam Solar One, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company and balance towards general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Waaree Energies on 18 October 2024, raised Rs 1,276.93 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 84.95 lakh shares at Rs 1,503 each to 92 anchor investors.

Waaree Energies is the largest manufacturer of solar PV modules in India, in terms of installed capacity. It manufactures solar PV modules using multicrystalline cell technology, monocrystalline cell technology and emerging technologies such as Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact (TopCon) which helps reduce energy loss and enhances overall efficiency.

The company manufactures and sells its PV modules under the Waaree brand. Its portfolio of solar energy products consists of the following PV modules: (i) multicrystalline modules; (ii) monocrystalline modules; and (iii) TopCon modules, comprising flexible modules, which includes bifacial modules (Mono PERC) (framed and unframed), and building integrated photo voltaic (BIPV) modules.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit (from Continuing Biz) of Rs 401.13 crore and sales of Rs 3,408.90 crore for the three months ended on 30 June 2024.

