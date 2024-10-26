Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / REC PAT climbs 7% YoY to Rs 4,038 crore in Q2 FY25

REC PAT climbs 7% YoY to Rs 4,038 crore in Q2 FY25

Image
Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

REC reported 6.54% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,037.72 crore on 17.23% increase in revenue from operations to 13,682.43 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Consolidated profit before tax grew 5.37% YoY to Rs 5,097.39 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Total expenses spiked 25.73% YoY to Rs 8,608.92 crore during the quarter. Finance cost was at Rs 8,505.61 crore (up 15.73% YoY) and employee benefits expense was at Rs 65.47 crore (up 34.96% YoY).

On half yearly basis, the consolidated net profit rose 10.95% to Rs 7,497.90 crore on 17.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 26,761.09 crore in H1 FY25 over H1 FY24.

Meanwhile, the companys board declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25. The record date for the said dividend is 8 November 2024 and it shall be paid/ dispatched on or before 22 November 2024.

Further, the board approved incorporation of two project-specific special pnrpose vehicles, as wholly owned subsidiary companies of REC Power Development & Consultancy for the purpose of selection of bidder as transmission service provider to establish projects, through Tariff Based Competitive Bidding process.

Lastly, the board of directors approved Subrata Aich as chief risk officer (CRO) of the company with effect from 1 December 2024, upon superannuation of incumbent CRO Malathi Sundararajan on 30 November 2024.

REC, a Navratna company under the Ministry of Power, provides financial assistance to the power sector in all segments. It funds its business with market borrowings of various maturities, including bonds and term loans apart from foreign borrowings.

More From This Section

Macrotech Developers PAT doubles YoY to Rs 423 cr in Q2

Yes Bank Q2 PAT zooms to Rs 553 crore

The Anup Engineering standalone net profit rises 48.76% in the September 2024 quarter

Creative Castings standalone net profit declines 7.96% in the September 2024 quarter

Meghmani Organics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.27 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Shares of REC closed 2.27% lower at Rs 509.35 on Friday, 25 October 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Kuki bodies oppose proposed fencing of India-Myanmar border, FMR scrapping

EAM hails military, democracy for India-China LAC patrolling agreement

SBI, Exim Bank helping Africa's businesses by filling trade financing gap

PM Modi, Spanish counterpart to inaugurate Tata's C-295 aircraft facility

Ahead of Diljit Dosanjh's show, ED raids 5 cities over illegal ticket sales

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story