VVS Laxman to coach Surya-led Team India in T20 series vs South Africa

The head of the National Cricket Academy, VVS Laxman, is set to serve as India’s head coach for the four-match Twenty20 International series against South Africa, starting November 8. With India's Test side scheduled to depart for Australia, head coach Gautam Gambhir will accompany the team Down Under for the five-match Test series.

In the past, Laxman has accompanied the second-string Indian side as head coach. A cricket website, Cricbuzz, quoted a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source confirming Laxman's role for India's white-ball series.

Laxman’s support staff for South Africa vs India T20s

Laxman is expected to be assisted by Sairaj Bahutule, Hrishikesh Kanitkar, and Subhadeep Ghosh, who are part of the NCA coaching staff.

South Africa vs India T20s full schedule and match timings

The four-match series between India and South Africa was recently finalised between the BCCI and Cricket South Africa.

South Africa vs India T20s timetable Match Date and Day Time (IST) Venue 1st November 8 (Friday) 9:30 PM Kingsmead, Durban 2nd November 10 (Sunday) 9:30 PM St George's Park, Gqeberha 3rd November 13 (Wednesday) 9:30 PM SuperSport Park, Centurion 4th November 15 (Friday) 9:30 PM The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Why is the scheduling of the South Africa vs India T20 series being criticised?

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 Auction: Dhoni confirms availability for Chennai Super Kings The four-match T20 series, sandwiched between two other series, has drawn criticism from cricket experts. India’s legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar voiced his concerns about the scheduling.

"Next month, there's a needless four-match T20 series in South Africa before the tour to Australia. There will also be an 'A' team touring Australia next month, so effectively about 50 to 60 players will not be available for their State teams in the premier national tournament, the Ranji Trophy," Gavaskar wrote. Why is SA vs IND T20 series a big opportunity for fringe players? The four-match series between India and South Africa will certainly help the fringe players to earn big bucks during IPL 2024 mega auction, which is schedule to take place in last week of November. India squad for South Africa series Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.