Barometers nudge higher; breadth strong

Equity benchmarks started the session on a positive note, with marginal gains in early trade. The upbeat sentiment was bolstered by strong quarterly earnings from Larsen & Toubro (L&T), while investors remained cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserves policy outcome. Market participants also kept a close eye on developments surrounding the India-US trade deal.

The Nifty traded above the 24,800 level. Media, metal and FMCG shares advanced, while auto, realty and oil & gas stocks corrected.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex added 62.61 points or 0.09% to 81,412.11. The Nifty 50 index added 18.95 points or 0.06% to 24,840.05.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.05% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.38%. The market breadth was strong. On the BSE 1,783 shares rose and 1,019 shares fell. A total of 138 shares were unchanged. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 4,636.60 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 6,146.82 crore in the Indian equity market on 29 July 2025, provisional data showed. Stocks in Spotlight: NTPC added 0.72%. The companys consolidated net profit rose 9.8% to Rs 6,010.60 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 5,474.14 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales fell 3% YoY to Rs 47,065.36 crore in Q1 FY26.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) jumped 4% after the company reported a 29.6% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 3617.19 crore on 15.5% increase in net sales to Rs 63,678.92 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. Bank of India advanced 2.90% after the companys standalone net profit jumped 32.3% to Rs 2,252.12 crore on 12.5% rise in Total income 20,518.29 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.06% to 6.369 from the previous close of 6.369. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 87.1000 compared with its close of 86.9100 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2025 settlement rose 0.08% to Rs 98,336. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.11% to 98.54. The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.25% to 4.324. In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2025 settlement added 1 cent or 0.01% to $71.69 a barrel. Global Markets: Markets in Asia traded in a mixed manner on Wednesday as market sentiment remained restrained, with participants weighing the potential impact of renewed trade tensions and the US Feds stance on future interest rate poicy announcements.

As U.S. President Donald Trumps deadline to strike a deal and avoid the Liberation Day tariffs approaches, trade negotiations with some countries appear likely to continue until the last possible moment before the August 1 cutoff date. The U.S. Commerce Secretary was quoted by the media saying that President Donald Trumps upcoming Friday deadline to impose major tariffs on a slew of trading partners will not be delayed further. However, the trade negotiations with China are progressing on a separate timeline, the report added. The US Federal Reserve is expected to leave interest rates unchanged at its policy meeting later on Wednesday, though it could see a rare dissent by some central bank officials in favour of lower borrowing costs.

Crude prices rose sharply earlier this week as the U.S. threatened to sanction major buyers of Russian oil, to pressure Moscow into ending its conflict with Ukraine. Signs of progress in U.S. trade relations, after a deal was struck with the European Union, also aided oil markets. However, oils rally saw some profit booking emerge steam after industry data revealed an unexpected rise in U.S. crude inventories. The Crude Oil futures were currently down 2 cents or 0.05% to $69.19 per barrel. Data from the American Petroleum Institute, released on Tuesday evening, showed U.S. oil inventories grew about 1.5 million barrels (mb) in the week to July 25. This build contrasted the widely reported market expectations for a 2.5 mb draw, and also marked a reversal from a small draw in the prior week.