Indian Rupee: Slips near four-month low against US dollar

Image
Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Indian Rupee is looking tepid after recent losses. Rupee slipped in last session and closed at 86.91 per US dollar, down 23 paise on the day. With this slide, INR marked the lowest level in around four-months for the local currency. The US dollar index is steady at 97.50. Firm crude oil prices and a cautious undertone owing to US-India trade deal is keeping INR under check. WTI Crude scaled up near $70 per barrel amid sustained upmove.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

