Nucleus Software redefines transaction banking for HNB PLC with FinnAxia

Hatton National Bank PLC (HNB PLC), one of Sri Lanka's leading and most forward-looking financial institutions, has implemented FinnAxia, the advanced Transaction Banking Suite from Nucleus Software, as part of a strategic initiative to strengthen its leadership in digital banking and meet the growing needs of its corporate and SME clients across Sri Lanka and around the globe.

In a highly competitive market where customer expectations are evolving rapidly, HNB recognized the need for a robust, scalable and integrated platform to deliver world-class, transaction banking services. The rollout of FinnAxia marks a decisive move to future-proof HNB's cash management business, deepen client relationships, and enhance revenue streams.