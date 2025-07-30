Nucleus Software redefines transaction banking for HNB PLC with FinnAxia

Hatton National Bank PLC (HNB PLC), one of Sri Lanka's leading and most forward-looking financial institutions, has implemented FinnAxia, the advanced Transaction Banking Suite from Nucleus Software, as part of a strategic initiative to strengthen its leadership in digital banking and meet the growing needs of its corporate and SME clients across Sri Lanka and around the globe.
In a highly competitive market where customer expectations are evolving rapidly, HNB recognized the need for a robust, scalable and integrated platform to deliver world-class, transaction banking services. The rollout of FinnAxia marks a decisive move to future-proof HNB's cash management business, deepen client relationships, and enhance revenue streams.
Since going live, HNB has already experienced a 10X increase in customer onboarding and a 6X jump in transaction volumes.
"At Nucleus Software, we believe that the future of transaction banking lies in a modular, intelligent platformone that is agile, deeply integrated, and purpose-built to scale with dynamic business ecosystems, said Vishnu R. Dusad, Managing Director & Co-Founder, Nucleus Software. Our partnership with HNB reflects a shared ambitionto redefine digital transaction banking in Sri Lanka. With FinnAxia, we are not just delivering technology, but building a competitive advantage.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app