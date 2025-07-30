Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nucleus Software redefines transaction banking for HNB PLC with FinnAxia

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Hatton National Bank PLC (HNB PLC), one of Sri Lanka's leading and most forward-looking financial institutions, has implemented FinnAxia, the advanced Transaction Banking Suite from Nucleus Software, as part of a strategic initiative to strengthen its leadership in digital banking and meet the growing needs of its corporate and SME clients across Sri Lanka and around the globe.

In a highly competitive market where customer expectations are evolving rapidly, HNB recognized the need for a robust, scalable and integrated platform to deliver world-class, transaction banking services. The rollout of FinnAxia marks a decisive move to future-proof HNB's cash management business, deepen client relationships, and enhance revenue streams.

Since going live, HNB has already experienced a 10X increase in customer onboarding and a 6X jump in transaction volumes.

"At Nucleus Software, we believe that the future of transaction banking lies in a modular, intelligent platformone that is agile, deeply integrated, and purpose-built to scale with dynamic business ecosystems, said Vishnu R. Dusad, Managing Director & Co-Founder, Nucleus Software. Our partnership with HNB reflects a shared ambitionto redefine digital transaction banking in Sri Lanka. With FinnAxia, we are not just delivering technology, but building a competitive advantage.

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

