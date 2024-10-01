Samsung’s suite of AI features, called “Galaxy AI,” may become pay-to-use by the end of next year. While the company has not explicitly stated this, the South Korean technology giant has been dropping hints suggesting that at least some Galaxy AI features on its devices will be placed behind a paywall.

In its press release announcing the launch of the Galaxy S24 FE smartphone, Samsung included a footnote stating, "Galaxy AI features will be provided for free until the end of 2025 on supported Samsung Galaxy devices." While Samsung has not specified any particular feature, it is likely that at least some, if not all, Galaxy AI features will be put behind a paywall by the end of next year.

However, Samsung also mentions that, “Different terms may apply for AI features provided by third parties.”

On its eligible Galaxy devices, Samsung offers several AI features, some of which are also in collaboration with other companies, such as Google's Circle to Search feature. If Samsung does place the entire suite of Galaxy AI features behind a paywall, it is likely that users may still access some AI features on the device, specifically those from partner companies.

Earlier this year, Samsung’s head of mobile division, TM Roh, stated in an interview with ET Telecom that the company has not yet decided the availability plan for Galaxy AI beyond next year. At that time, he also indicated that Samsung might be developing more advanced and powerful AI features, for which the company may require a subscription.