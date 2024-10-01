Board of Godrej Properties approves fund raising up to Rs 6,000 cr

At meeting held on 01 October 2024

The Board of Godrej Properties at its meeting held on 01 October 2024 has approved raising of funds for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs. 6,000 crore by way of issuance of equity shares, fully convertible debentures, partly convertible debentures, non-convertible debentures (with or without warrants), preference shares convertible into equity shares, eligible securities and/or any other security convertible into equity shares or any combination thereof, in one or more tranches through public and/or private offerings including qualified institutions placement, rights issue, further public offer or any other mode.

