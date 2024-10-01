Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Godrej Properties approves fund raising up to Rs 6,000 cr

Board of Godrej Properties approves fund raising up to Rs 6,000 cr

Image
Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 01 October 2024

The Board of Godrej Properties at its meeting held on 01 October 2024 has approved raising of funds for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs. 6,000 crore by way of issuance of equity shares, fully convertible debentures, partly convertible debentures, non-convertible debentures (with or without warrants), preference shares convertible into equity shares, eligible securities and/or any other security convertible into equity shares or any combination thereof, in one or more tranches through public and/or private offerings including qualified institutions placement, rights issue, further public offer or any other mode.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Pentagon chief warns Iran of 'serious consequences' if it attacks Israel

Airline stocks IndiGo, SpiceJet gain after govt slashes ATF rates

J-K Assembly elections: Over 28% polling recorded till 11 am in third phase

Angel One share up 7% as co revises brokerage charges; check new rates here

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 100pts at 84,400, Nifty above 25,800; Pharma, health, FMCG drag

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 12:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story