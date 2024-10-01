Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Karur Vysya Bank's total business rises to Rs 1.76 lakh crore in July-Sept 2024

Karur Vysya Bank's total business rises to Rs 1.76 lakh crore in July-Sept 2024

Image
Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Karur Vysya Bank has reported a total business of Rs 1,76,135 crore for the three months ended on 30 September 2024, up by 14.73% from Rs 1,53,516 crore recorded in the same period last year.

While the banks advances increased by 13.98% to Rs 80,296 crore, deposits rose by 15.37% to Rs 95,839 crore in the September2024 quarter as compared with the September 2023 quarter.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

CASA ratio as on 30 September 2024 was 29.46% as against 32.26% as on 30 September 2023.

Karur Vysya Bank is private sector bank headquartered in Karur, Tamil Nadu. It has a network of 824 branches, primarily in south India, and 2,244 ATMs and cash recyclers as on 30 September 2023. It provides both commercial and consumer banking services.

The bank had reported a net profit of Rs 459 crore (up 1% YoY) and a total income of Rs 1,412 crore (down 13% YoY) in Q1 FY25.

The scrip shed 0.54% to currently trade at Rs 213.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Pentagon chief warns Iran of 'serious consequences' if it attacks Israel

Airline stocks IndiGo, SpiceJet gain after govt slashes ATF rates

J-K Assembly elections: Over 28% polling recorded till 11 am in third phase

Angel One share up 7% as co revises brokerage charges; check new rates here

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 100pts at 84,400, Nifty above 25,800; Pharma, health, FMCG drag

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story