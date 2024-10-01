Karur Vysya Bank's total business rises to Rs 1.76 lakh crore in July-Sept 2024

Karur Vysya Bank has reported a total business of Rs 1,76,135 crore for the three months ended on 30 September 2024, up by 14.73% from Rs 1,53,516 crore recorded in the same period last year.
While the banks advances increased by 13.98% to Rs 80,296 crore, deposits rose by 15.37% to Rs 95,839 crore in the September2024 quarter as compared with the September 2023 quarter.
CASA ratio as on 30 September 2024 was 29.46% as against 32.26% as on 30 September 2023.
Karur Vysya Bank is private sector bank headquartered in Karur, Tamil Nadu. It has a network of 824 branches, primarily in south India, and 2,244 ATMs and cash recyclers as on 30 September 2023. It provides both commercial and consumer banking services.
The bank had reported a net profit of Rs 459 crore (up 1% YoY) and a total income of Rs 1,412 crore (down 13% YoY) in Q1 FY25.
The scrip shed 0.54% to currently trade at Rs 213.50 on the BSE.
