Karur Vysya Bank's total business rises to Rs 1.76 lakh crore in July-Sept 2024

Karur Vysya Bank has reported a total business of Rs 1,76,135 crore for the three months ended on 30 September 2024, up by 14.73% from Rs 1,53,516 crore recorded in the same period last year.

While the banks advances increased by 13.98% to Rs 80,296 crore, deposits rose by 15.37% to Rs 95,839 crore in the September2024 quarter as compared with the September 2023 quarter.

CASA ratio as on 30 September 2024 was 29.46% as against 32.26% as on 30 September 2023.

Karur Vysya Bank is private sector bank headquartered in Karur, Tamil Nadu. It has a network of 824 branches, primarily in south India, and 2,244 ATMs and cash recyclers as on 30 September 2023. It provides both commercial and consumer banking services.