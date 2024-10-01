Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Meta looks to expand production of mixed reality headsets in Vietnam

Meta looks to expand production of mixed reality headsets in Vietnam

Meta also said it would soon begin testing Meta AI in Vietnamese, having started its Business AI for Messenger testing in the country in June, with its full launch by the end of this year

Meta
Meta | (Photo: Shutterstock)
Reuters HANOI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 12:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Meta Platforms said on Tuesday it will expand investment in artificial intelligence innovation in Vietnam, including production of its latest mixed reality headsets from 2025, its latest effort to boost its footprint in the country.
 
The announcement came during a visit to Vietnam by Meta's president for global affairs, Nick Clegg, just a week after he met Vietnamese President To Lam in New York.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Beginning 2025, Meta will expand manufacturing of its latest Mixed Reality device Quest 3S to Vietnam," Clegg said in a statement.
 
Meta did not respond to Reuters' request for comment on the size of the investment and of its existing operation in Vietnam.
It also did not clarify whether the manufacturing was done via suppliers.
 
Meta has tens of millions of users in Vietnam of its Facebook social media platform.
 

More From This Section

40 foreign operators may be using Boeing 737s with rudder control parts: US

Taiwan warns of storm surge from Typhoon Krathon, mobilises 40,000 troops

IMF team to hold talks with Sri Lanka govt on loans for economic recovery

Attack by Houthi rebels target ship in Red Sea as Gaza war intensifies

US East Coast port strike likely as union, management trade wage offers

"Vietnam continues to be an important country for Meta.
 
Millions of small businesses and consumers rely on our platforms," Clegg said in the statement.
 
Meta also said it would soon begin testing Meta AI in Vietnamese, having started its Business AI for Messenger testing in the country in June, with its full launch by the end of this year.
 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Amazon wins partial dismissal of US antitrust lawsuit for illegal monopoly

Mark Zuckerberg enters $200 billion club, becomes world's fourth-richest

Meta launches 'most advanced' glasses. Will they replace smartphones?

EU hits Meta with $102 mn privacy fine over 2019 password security lapse

Meta Connect: Meta AI now has voice and can analyse and edit shared images

Topics :Artificial intelligenceFacebookVietnam

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 12:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story