Barometers trade near opening levels; consumer durables shares decline

Realty shares climbed after declining in the past five trading sessions.
At 14:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 54.62 points or 0.06% to 85,153.04. The Nifty 50 index jumped 21.85 points or 0.08% to 26,007.85.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.09% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.30%.
The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,179 shares rose and 2,260 shares fell. A total of 181 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Realty index jumped 0.66% to 891.20. The index fell 2.86% in the past five consecutive trading sessions.
Oberoi Realty (up 1.54%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 0.93%), Godrej Properties (up 0.74%), Phoenix Mills (up 0.53%), Brigade Enterprises (up 0.5%) Lodha Developers (up 0.41%), DLF (up 0.19%) and Sobha (up 0.15%) advanced.
Numbers to Track:
The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was added 0.17% to 6.537 as compared with the previous close of 6.526.
In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 89.9700 compared with its close of 90.1500 during the previous trading session.
MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement fell 0.61% to Rs 1,31,787.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.06% to 98.82.
The United States 10-year bond yield advanced 0.79% to 4.090.
In the commodities market, Brent crude for January 2025 settlement advanced 17 cents or 0.27% to $62.84 a barrel.
Stock in Spotlight:
Transformers and Rectifiers (India) shed 0.67%. The company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 53.33 crore from Power Grid Corporation of India for HVDC converter transformers and related works.
Lemon Tree Hotels fell 0.46%. The company has signed a license agreement viz Lemon Tree Hotel, Pacific Mall, Jaipur.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app