Biocon board to mull fund raising proposal on December 06

Biocon said that its board will meet on Saturday, 06 December 2025, to consider a proposal for raising of funds by way of issuance of commercial paper through private placement.

The fund raising could also be done through issue of equity shares or any other eligible securities, through one or more permissible modes including but not limited to qualified institutions placement, rights issue, preferential issue and further public offer etc., in one or more tranches.

The companys board will also consider a proposal for investment in Biocon Biologics (BBL), an unlisted material subsidiary of the company, by way of purchase or acquisition of securities from shareholders of BBL, for cash and/or consideration other than cash through issuance and allotment of fully paid-up equity shares of the company on a preferential allotment basis through private placement.