Putin arrives in India for 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit

Image
Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in New Delhi today (4 December 2025) for a two-day state visit and the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. He will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow (5 December) to discuss key regional and global issues. Several agreements are expected in trade, healthcare, education and culture. President Droupadi Murmu will also host a banquet in his honour. The visit allows both nations to review progress and set new goals for their Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.

India and Russia share a long and steady relationship that has deepened since the 2000 Strategic Partnership declaration. The ties were elevated further in 2010. Trade remains a major focus, with both sides aiming to raise bilateral commerce to 100 billion dollars by 2030. Trade touched a record 68.7 billion dollars in 2024-25, reflecting growing economic engagement.

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 11:47 AM IST

