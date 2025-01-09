Barometers trade with minor cuts; realty shares under pressure

The key equity benchmarks continued to trade with limited losses in the morning trade. The Nifty traded below the 23,650 mark. Realty shares extended losses for the second consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 127 points or 0.16% to 78,021.49. The Nifty 50 index fell 44.10 points or 0.19% to 23,644.85.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.03% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.06%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,754 shares rose and 1,790 shares fell. A total of 168 shares were unchanged.

Results Today:

Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.30%), Tata Elxsi (up 0.94%), Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (up 0.87%), GTPL Hathway (up 12.39%), Yash Highvoltage (up 2.13%), Padam Cotton Yarns (up 1.98%), and Vivo Bio (up 4.64%) will announce their quarterly earnings later today.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index shed 0.76% to 1,010.80. The index fell 0.91% in two consecutive trading sessions.

Sobha (down 2.87%), Oberoi Realty (down 2.12%), DLF (down 1.51%), Macrotech Developers (down 1.14%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 1.06%), Godrej Properties (down 0.8%), Raymond (down 0.62%), Brigade Enterprises (down 0.54%) and Mahindra Lifespace Developers (down 0.33%) declined.

On the other hand, Phoenix Mills (up 0.27%) edged higher.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Anand Rathi Wealth rallied 2.57% after the companys board scheduled a meeting on 13 January 2025 to consider a proposal of a bonus issue.

Advait Infratech added 0.61%. The company announced that it has received a letter of intent (LOI) from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL) for setting up a battery energy storage system in Gujarat.

Tata Motors shed 1.23%. The company said that its wholly owned subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover (UK), reported a 3% increase in wholesale volumes to 104,427 units in Q3 FY25 as compared with 101,043 units in Q3 FY24.

