Barometers trade with minor losses; metal shares lack lustre

The key equity indices traded with limited losses in mid-morning trade. The Nifty traded below 21,650 mark. Metal shares declined for the second consecutive trading sessions.

At 11:26 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 110.20 points or 0.15% to 71,318.23. The Nifty 50 index shed 69.55 points or 0.32% to 21,648.40.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 2.41% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 2.70%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 834 shares rose and 2,851 shares fell. A total of 133 shares were unchanged.

IPO Update:

The initial public offer (IPO) of Entero Healthcare Solutions received bids for 2,41,461 shares as against 71,50,100 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:30 IST on Friday (9 February 2024). The issue was subscribed 0.03 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Friday (9 February 2024) and it will close on Tuesday (13 February 2024). The price band of the IPO is fixed at Rs 1,195-1,258 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 10 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Capital Small Finance Bank received bids for 1,25,26,368 shares as against 81,47,373 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:30 IST on Friday (9 February 2024). The issue was subscribed 1.54 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Wednesday (7 February 2024) and it will close on Friday (9 February 2024). The price band of the IPO is fixed at Rs 445-468 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 32 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The IPO of Jana Small Finance Bank received bids for 2,93,45,796 shares as against 1,01,16,284 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:30 IST on Friday (9 February 2024). The issue was subscribed 2.90 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Wednesday (7 February 2024) and it will close on Friday (9 February 2024). The price band of the IPO is fixed at Rs 393-414 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 36 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The IPO of Rashi Peripherals received bids for 8,32,42,896 shares as against 1,42,37,289 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:30 IST on Friday (9 February 2024). The issue was subscribed 5.85 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Wednesday (7 February 2024) and it will close on Friday (9 February 2024). The price band of the IPO is fixed at Rs 295-311 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 48 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index declined 3.01% to 7,974.35. The index slipped 3.65% in the past two trading sessions.

Hindustan Copper (down 8.53%), National Aluminium Company (down 8.3%), Ratnamani Metals & Tubes (down 7.29%), Steel Authority of India (down 5.97%), Jindal Stainless (down 4.73%), Jindal Steel & Power (down 4.29%), NMDC (down 4.15%), Hindalco Industries (down 4.1%), Vedanta (down 3.59%) and Welspun Corp (down 3.12%) declined.

Global Markets:

Japans Nikkei hit fresh 34-year highs on Friday, while most Asia-Pacific markets were either fully or partially closed for Lunar New Year holidays. China, South Korea and Taiwans markets will be shut, while Singapore and Hong Kong will see a half day of trading.

U.S. stocks ticked higher Thursday to set more records as further evidence piled up to show the job market remains remarkably solid. During the day, the S&P 500 briefly topped the 5,000 level for the first time.

