Basant Agro Tech (India) standalone net profit rises 14.63% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:19 AM IST
Sales decline 24.64% to Rs 99.30 crore

Net profit of Basant Agro Tech (India) rose 14.63% to Rs 6.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 24.64% to Rs 99.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 131.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 78.45% to Rs 3.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 26.31% to Rs 404.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 549.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales99.30131.76 -25 404.75549.26 -26 OPM %12.178.20 -6.126.54 - PBDT9.658.66 11 12.0926.23 -54 PBT7.736.93 12 4.9219.88 -75 NP6.745.88 15 3.9618.38 -78

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

