Basant Agro Tech (India) standalone net profit rises 14.63% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 24.64% to Rs 99.30 croreNet profit of Basant Agro Tech (India) rose 14.63% to Rs 6.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 24.64% to Rs 99.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 131.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 78.45% to Rs 3.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 26.31% to Rs 404.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 549.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News