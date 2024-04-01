Basic materials shares gain

Basic materials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Commodities index rising 111.76 points or 1.69% at 6727.61 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Commodities index, Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd (up 9.93%), Udaipur Cement Works Ltd (up 8.79%),Hindustan Copper Ltd (up 8.45%),Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd (up 8.27%),Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd (up 7.62%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd (up 6.58%), GOCL Corporation Ltd (up 6.21%), Excel Industries Ltd (up 5.97%), Valiant Organics Ltd (up 5.6%), and MOIL Ltd (up 5.55%).

On the other hand, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd (down 1.67%), Ashapura Minechem Ltd (down 0.85%), and Archean Chemical Industries Ltd (down 0.48%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 487.11 or 0.66% at 74138.46.

The Nifty 50 index was up 181.1 points or 0.81% at 22508.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 831.74 points or 1.93% at 43998.08.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 157.23 points or 1.18% at 13497.03.

On BSE,2691 shares were trading in green, 438 were trading in red and 146 were unchanged.

